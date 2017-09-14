You are here

Singapore stocks finish weaker on China slowdown fears

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 17:38
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

THERE was no change on Thursday to the pattern of trading established over the previous three sessions this week: prices drifted for most of the day in as traders here ignored yet another all-time high on Wall Street with the Straits Times Index shifting uneasily within a tight band before finishing at 3,220.95 for a loss of 9.41 points, and a general air of lethargy shrouding the entire day's action.

This time China's slowdown was cited as a possible reason, after release of economic figures in China such as the weakest factory output in 9 months and a disappointing retail sales report.

As a result, the Hang Seng Index finished 0.4 per cent down, while the China Enterprises Index fell 0.8 per cent. The Dow futures in the meantime, traded slightly in the red.

Turnover here was 2.1 billion units worth S$1.2 billion and excluding warrants there were 148 rises versus 250 falls.

