Singapore stocks finish weaker on geopolitical concerns

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 17:30
by
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

THE Straits Times Index (STI) on Tuesday first rebounded strongly in tandem with an overnight rise on Wall Street but eventually drifted to a net loss of 0.76 of a point at 3,137.54 as geopolitical concerns, particularly surrounding North Korea, took grip. The Dow futures reversed a morning gain to trade in the red in the afternoon, and Europe opened weaker across the board.

Turnover was moderate at 2.6 billion units worth S$1.05 billion, and the advance-decline score excluding warrants was 224-262.

