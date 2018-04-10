Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,459.62, up 0.3% on the day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon on higher ground, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.28 per cent or 9.66 points on the day to 3,459.62 as at 1.01pm.

Against the benchmark's reading of 3,457.55 entering the midday break, the index was up 2.07 points.

Gainers and losers were evenly matched, with 167 stocks up to 172 down after 867.6 million shares worth S$574.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore plc headed down 0.9 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.13 with 13.7 million shares traded. KrisEnergy fell 2.9 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.099 with 11.2 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included United Overseas Bank, up 0.8 per cent or S$0.21 to S$27.86; DBS Group Holdings, up 0.7 per cent or S$0.19 to S$27.99; and OCBC Bank, up 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$12.81."