Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon trading at 3,547.31, up 0.4%

Tue, May 08, 2018 - 1:21 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading slightly up on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.4 per cent or 14.45 points at 3,547.31 on the day as at 1.01pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 189 to 166, or about eight up for every seven down, after 1.08 billion shares worth S$591.4 million in total changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Pine Capital was trading flat at S$0.002 with 272.75 million shares changing hands. APAC Strategic retreated 33.33 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.002 with 29.35 million shares traded, while Thomson Medical advanced 2.22 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.092 with 18.66 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.07 per cent or S$0.02 to S$28.99; and Venture, up 3.63 per cent or S$0.75 to S$21.40.

