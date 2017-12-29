Singapore's STI ends 2017 at 3,402.92 points, up 18% for the year

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.1 per cent higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index rising 3.82 points to 3,402.92 points.

The STI's close was 522 points or 18 per cent higher than the end-2016 close of 2,880.76 points.

On Friday, about 1.13 billion shares worth S$1.03 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.91 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Allied Tech, which rose S$0.002 to S$0.080 with 172.3 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Jiutian Chemical and Singtel.

Gainers outnumbered losers 232 to 184, or about five up for every four down.