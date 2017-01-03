You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks end at 10-week high; won edges up

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 15:11

30119624.2 (39716376) - 02_09_2016 - FOREX4.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korean shares finished at a 10-week high as market heavyweight Samsung Electronics lifted the main bourse by hitting a record high, while foreign investors continued their buying spree of local equities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.9 per cent at 2,043.97 points, its highest since Oct 24.

Samsung Electronics rose as much as 1.4 per cent during the session on investor hopes of positive fourth-quarter earnings guidance, with the stock climbing as high as 1,831,000 won.

Offshore investors bought a net 171.2 billion won worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won also rose, standing at 1,203.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.4 per cent compared with Monday's close of 1,208.0.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening