South Korea: Stocks end at 10-week high; won edges up

[SEOUL] South Korean shares finished at a 10-week high as market heavyweight Samsung Electronics lifted the main bourse by hitting a record high, while foreign investors continued their buying spree of local equities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.9 per cent at 2,043.97 points, its highest since Oct 24.

Samsung Electronics rose as much as 1.4 per cent during the session on investor hopes of positive fourth-quarter earnings guidance, with the stock climbing as high as 1,831,000 won.

Offshore investors bought a net 171.2 billion won worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won also rose, standing at 1,203.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.4 per cent compared with Monday's close of 1,208.0.

