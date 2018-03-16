You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks falter as trade worries hurt sentiment; won down

Fri, Mar 16, 2018 - 10:06 AM

BP_Kospi_160318_45.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's dock index slipped early on Friday due to worries of trade war, triggered by US tariffs. The Korean won lost ground while bond yields rose.

At 01:15 GMT, the Kospi was down 13.72 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 2,478.44.

The won was quoted at 1,070.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.49 per cent weaker than its previous close at 1,065.4. The currency was weighed by greenback's strength in the global markets.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,070.87 per US dollar, down 0.2 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,059.15 per dollar.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.34 per cent, after US stocks ended Thursday with losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.37 per cent.

The Kospi is up around 1.0 per cent so far this year, and up by 4.07 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 120,199,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 879, the number of advancing shares was 327.

Foreigners were net sellers of 29,595 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has risen 0.42 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on Jan 14 and low is 1,098.4 on Feb 6.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 107.78.

The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 per cent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.287 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.27 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_160318_1.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI stocks set to deliver S$20.9 billion dividend bonanza

BP_SGcondo_160318_3.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

CNY lull, absence of launches cause 28% drop in Feb new home sales

BT_20180316_MANDARIN_GARDEN_3353022.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

Mandarin Gardens 'likely to draw joint ventures and foreign players'

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
3 CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Noble, Vibrant Group, Ipco, Yanlord Land
5 Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 6 months of growth

bp_growth_160318_53.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Quick takes: Outlook still robust despite February's export contraction, but pace of growth will slow

Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Strong start to year with Singapore firms raising US$816.9m in equity capital markets

Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley falls 4.5% after announcing share placement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening