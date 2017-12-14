You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks, won rise to more than 1-week high

Thu, Dec 14, 2017 - 10:06 AM

10994721_H1369189.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL[ South Korea's Kospi stock index rose on Thursday. The Korean won also strengthened on the local platform while bond yields fell.

At 01.31 GMT, the Kospi was up 18.08 points or 0.73 per cent at 2,499.29. The index rose as the Federal Reserve's raised rates as expected with no major surprises on the outlook for policy.

The won was quoted at 1,085.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.46 per cent firmer than its previous close at 1,090.7.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,085.43 per US dollar, down 0.17 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was transacted at 1,078.35 per dollar.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.55 percent, after US stocks ended the previous session down . Japanese stocks weakened 0.12 per cent.

The Kospi is up around 22.4 per cent so far this year, and down by 2.97 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 90,700,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 872, the number of advancing shares was 405.

Foreigners were net buyers of 16,119 million won worth of shares.

The U S dollar has fallen 10.02 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 108.37.

The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 per cent, unchanged from the previous close, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.058 per cent, lower than the previous day's 2.08 per cent.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Property recovery can further add to GDP growth in 2018: economists

2017-12-08T051154Z_61810202_RC12DF9AE3B0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Dec 14, 2017
Real Estate

Government opts for balanced approach to state land sales for H1 2018

BT_20171214_JQHP14_3220328.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Technology

HP unveils S$100m campus, home to its first advanced manufacturing centre

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen
3 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
4 Stocks to watch: Keppel, CDL, Noble, Infinio
5 Noble sells coal unit for US$34.5m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

btos.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Real Estate

17,000 BTO flats to be launched in 2018: Lawrence Wong

sia2.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

SIA's new A380 arrives with revamped cabins, suites; to fly Sydney route from Dec 18

file6ttyup2ay95vsluyllb.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Optus wins more spectrum in Australia, including 5G pioneer band

Dec 14, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ESR Reit, OUE H-Trust, Oxley, Emas Offshore, Far East Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening