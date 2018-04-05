You are here
STOCKS
STI down on tit-for-tat trade threats
Analysts say it is too soon to bargain hunt but doubt a US-China trade war will materialise as there is scope for talks
SINGAPORE shares, along with its regional peers, reeled on escalating fears of a trade war between the world's two largest economies.
Aanalysts cautioned that it might be too early, and risky, to start buying stocks, given the daily tit-for-tat rhetoric between China and the US.
On
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg