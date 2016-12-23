You are here

STI goes into the red for 2016

Index loses 19.7 points in response to 0.8% loss in Hang Seng Index and 25-point drop in Dow futures
Friday, December 23, 2016 - 05:50
by
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

ST PHOTO

THE Straits Times Index (STI) on Thursday slipped marginally into the red for 2016 when it lost 19.66 points at 2,882.04 in response to a 0.8 per cent loss in Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and a 25 point drop in the Dow futures. Turnover at 1.3 billion units worth S$758 million was the lowest in

