STI hits new 12-month high, after Dow's peak
US index's crossing of the 20,000 mark spurs strong sessions in Asian markets
BUOYANT market sentiments led by Wall Street and gains in blue chip stocks helped the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) hit a fresh record on Thursday - the highest in the past 12 months.
The STI finished on a broadly firm note, closing 11.84 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 3,051.78,
