You are here

Home > Stocks
STOCKS

STI hits new 12-month high, after Dow's peak

US index's crossing of the 20,000 mark spurs strong sessions in Asian markets
Friday, January 27, 2017 - 05:50
by
huangjy@sph.com.sg@ClaireHuangBT

BUOYANT market sentiments led by Wall Street and gains in blue chip stocks helped the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) hit a fresh record on Thursday - the highest in the past 12 months.

The STI finished on a broadly firm note, closing 11.84 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 3,051.78,

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
4 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
5 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening