You are here

Home > Stocks

STI regains 3,000 mark lost in Nov 2015

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 17:30
by
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

THE Straits Times Index enjoyed a sixth consecutive rise on Tuesday, gaining 24.48 points at 3,006.02, making it the first time since early November 2015 that it closed above 3,000.

Turnover, which dipped below S$1 billion on Monday, amounted to 1.9 billion units worth S$1.3 billion, though the advance-decline score of 256-201 suggested the index's gain was not broad based.

The last time the STI saw the 3,000 level was on Nov 4, 2015 when it ended at 3,039. It stayed above 3,000 for only 3 days then and until Tuesday had not managed to regain that level.
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening