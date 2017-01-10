STI regains 3,000 mark lost in Nov 2015

THE Straits Times Index enjoyed a sixth consecutive rise on Tuesday, gaining 24.48 points at 3,006.02, making it the first time since early November 2015 that it closed above 3,000.

Turnover, which dipped below S$1 billion on Monday, amounted to 1.9 billion units worth S$1.3 billion, though the advance-decline score of 256-201 suggested the index's gain was not broad based.

The last time the STI saw the 3,000 level was on Nov 4, 2015 when it ended at 3,039. It stayed above 3,000 for only 3 days then and until Tuesday had not managed to regain that level.