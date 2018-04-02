You are here
WALL STREET INSIGHT
Stock prices up but first-quarter correction may not be over yet
US stocks rose last week but in a violent manner that the gains eked out suggests the first-quarter correction is not yet over.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its biggest point gain since 2015 on Monday and followed it up with one of its biggest point losses in the last couple of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg