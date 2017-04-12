Stocks to watch: Ascendas India Trust, Imperium Crown, Oxley

THE following stocks made announcements after the market closed on Tuesday that could affect their trading on Wednesday:

Ascendas India Trust completed the acquisition of a multi-tenanted building in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad on Tuesday. The trust entered into an amended share purchase agreement with the vendor, Phoenix Infocity, to acquire aVance4 for a total consideration some 1.94 billion rupees (S$42 million), including the deferred component.

Imperium Crown said it has received letters of intent for the remaining two of its properties in Tokyo for 3.05 billion yen (S$39 million).

Oxley Holdings' 50 per cent owned joint-venture company has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of both Flitous Properties and Jemina Properties from Bank of Cyrus Public Company for 28 million euros (S$41.7 million).