Stocks to watch: BRC Asia, Manulife US Reit, Cache Logistics Trust, Healthway Medical

Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 9:07 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

THE following stocks made announcements that may affect their trading on Friday when the market opens:

BRC Asia: Steel prefabrication firm BRC Asia will resume trading of its shares on Friday, Dec 1 after its free float was restored to the 10 per cent level required under exchange rules. Trading in its shares had been suspended on Oct 31 after a takeover bid by Esteel Enterprise - an investment vehicle for a trio of Chinese iron and trading businessmen - ended with Esteel holding a 95.83 per cent in the firm.

Manulife US Reit: The manager of Manulife US Reit announced on Thursday it has issued 1.26 million and 591,384 units of Manulife US Reit units to Manufacturers Life Reinsurance Limited as payment for the manager's fees and property management fees respectively.

Cache Logistics Trust: The company said that its trustee, HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited, has issued a S$1 billion multi-currency debt issuance programme on behalf of the trust on Nov 30, with the net proceeds arising from each issue of securities under the programme used for general corporate purposes.

Healthway Medical Corporation: Healthway Medical has signed a master lease agreement with Alkas Realty, a wholly owned subsidiary of OUE Limited, for units at OUE Downtown. These two units would be leased to Healthway Medical for 36 months commencing on Aug 1, 2017 and expiring on July 31, 2020 and the term comprised a rent-free period of four months between Aug 1, 2017 to Nov 30, 2017.

