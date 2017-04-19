Stocks to watch: CapitaLand Commercial Trust, Ezra, Healthway

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect their share price on Wednesday.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust: For the first quarter of financial year 2017, the trust manager reported a higher distribution per unit at 2.40 Singapore cents. Net property income grew by 34.3 per cent to S$69.9 million, while gross revenue increased by 33.9 per cent to S$89.5 million. Distributable income rose 9.9 per cent to S$71.3 million. It also reported that it has gained initial approval from the authorities for its plans to redevelop Golden Shoe Car Park.

Ezra Holdings: The offshore support provider's noteholders want the founding Lee family behind the debt-laden listed group to consider a rights issue as a restructuring plan is being drawn up for its Chapter 11 filing under the US bankruptcy code.

Healthway Medical Corporation: Ahead of the private healthcare provider's extraordinary general meeting to vote on the second tranche of S$60 million convertible notes, some minority shareholders have raised concerns whether private-equity fund Gateway Partners is there to make a quick buck at their expense.