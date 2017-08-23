You are here

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Oxley Holdings, ComfortDelGro

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 09:01
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

CapitaLand Limited: The real estate stalwart has tied up with two leading e-commerce players - Alibaba Group and Lazada Group - as it positions itself as an "omni-channel" retail landlord that connects retailers to shoppers offline and online. CapitaLand said on Wednesday that it inked an agreement to manage Alibaba Shanghai Centre. Additionally, it has signed a pact to launch an exclusive online mall on Lazada Singapore, which is part of Lazada Group.

Oxley Holdings: The property developer continued to raise its stake in United Engineers over the past week, acquiring 5.3 million shares at about S$2.688 apiece from the open market. It now holds an 11.57 per cent stake in United Engineers, a property development and engineering company. United Engineers is in the middle of a takeover bid by a consortium led by Perennial Real Estate Holdings and Yanlord Land Group.

ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited: ComfortDelGro and Uber Technologies are in exclusive discussions to form a potential strategic alliance, which may include collaboration in fleet management and booking software solutions in Singapore. Under the potential alliance, ComfortDelgro's taxis will be made available on Uber's app, among other things, the company said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday.

