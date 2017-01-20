Stocks to watch: CMT, Oxley, SGX, Dasin Retail Trust

THE following companies made announcements before the market opened on Friday that could affect the trading of their shares:

CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) announced on Friday a fourth-quarter distribution per unit of 2.88 Singapore cents for the three months ended Dec 31, 2016, no change from a year ago.

This translated into an annualised yield of 5.82 per cent based on Thursday's closing.

Property developer Oxley Holdings on Thursday reported a net profit of S$123.75 million for the second quarter ended Dec 31, 2016, up from S$47 million a year ago, in line with higher revenue.

Revenue rose from S$177.77 million to S$605.73 million, mainly due to recognition of revenue from Oxley Tower after it was completed in December last year and the handover of certain plots in The Royal Wharf (Phase 1A).

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) expects more new listings in the next six months amid improved market conditions, chief executive Loh Boon Chye said on Thursday even as he fended off questions about the competition.

Mr Loh made those comments when the market operator said that net profit rose 5.5 per cent to S$88.3 million for its second fiscal quarter on higher activity in its securities market.

The public offer for Dasin Retail Trust's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed by about 7.6 times.

It will start trading on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) at 2 pm on Friday.

The business trust, which holds three shopping malls in Guangdong province, is the first mainboard listing on SGX this year.