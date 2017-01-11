You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: EMAS Offshore, Natural Cool Holdings, ITE Electric

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 08:56
by
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

36208725 - 28_09_2015 - HHEZRA29.jpg
PHOTO: EMAS OFFSHORE

THE following companies made announcements before the market opened on Wednesday that could affect the trading of their shares:

EMAS Offshore Limited, a subsidiary of Ezra Holdings and a dual-listed company in Singapore and Norway, on Wednesday posted a net loss of US$2.2 million for the quarter ended Nov 30, 2016 (Q1 2017), on continual weakness in the offshore oil and gas industry.

This compares to a net loss of US$3.2 million a year ago.

For Q1 2017, the offshore services provider saw a 15 per cent year-on-year fall in revenue from US$49.7 million to US$42.5 million, due to lower demand for offshore support vessels.

Natural Cool Holdings announced after market close on Tuesday that it had on Monday received notice of an intention to call for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to remove Joseph Ang as executive chairman, and to replace the entire board with the exception of chief executive officer Tsng Joo Peng.

This is the second attempt to remove Mr Ang and the board, and made by the same two shareholders Ong Mun Wah and Edi Ng. Mr Ong and Ms Ng had called for an EGM on Dec 22 to revoke the board's share issuance mandate, and another EGM on Dec 12 to remove Mr Ang as executive chairman. The latter had survived the ouster attempt by a fairly narrow margin of votes.

ITE Electric Co has entered into a conditional share placement agreement to issue 63.4 million new shares at S$2.97 million or 4.68 Singapore cents per share to three companies and 17 individuals.

The rationale for the proposed placement is to increase the company's resources to improve its cash flow and pursue acquisition or business opportunities.

The company has requested to lift the trading halt on Wednesday.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening