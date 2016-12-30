Stocks to watch: Emas Offshore, Pacific Andes Resources Development, Second Chance Properties

SHARES of the following companies may be affected by recent events or announcements:

Emas Offshore said late on Wednesday that it plans to announce its first quarter results on Jan 10.

Pacific Andes Resources Development and its subsidiary, China Fishery, have said that the publication of its annual results for FY2015 and FY2016 would be delayed to June 30, 2017 or before, from Dec 28, 2016. This is because a forensic review is being independently conducted by parent Pacific Andes, and is ongoing.

Second Chance Properties said that the profitability of its apparel stores in Malaysia is expected to remain under pressure due to keen competition.

The company has already cut the number of stores in Malaysia to 20 from 34. Replying to queries from Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or SIAS, the company also said that its property segment is expected to end up with lower profits in 2017 "as we expect an average drop of about 15-20 per cent in rentals from the 30 leases upon the renewal".