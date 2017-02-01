Stocks to watch: Fragrance, Ezra, Ascendas India Trust

THESE stocks had news on Tuesday that may influence trading on Wednesday:

Fragrance Group: The real estate and hospitality company said on Tuesday that it has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United Kingdom, which has emerged as the top contender in a tender exercise conducted by the Liverpool City Council for a property situated along Dale Street, within the city centre in Liverpool.

Ezra Holdings: Chiyoda Corp and NYK Line on Tuesday issued warnings of one-time writedowns against their stakes in Emas Chiyoda Subsea (ECS), a joint venture with Singapore-listed Ezra Holdings.

Ascendas India Trust: Extra income from two new buildings - an IT park in Chennai which was acquired in March 2016 called CyberVale 3, and the recently completed Victor building at the International Tech Park Bangalore - coupled with rental increases at existing properties boosted Ascendas India Trust's third-quarter performance.