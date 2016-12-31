You are here

Stocks to watch: Global Logistics Properties, Keppel T&T

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 09:07
SHARES of the following companies may be affected by recent events or announcements:

Warehouse provider Global Logistics Properties (GLP) said on Friday that another committed co-investor pumped in US$26 million cash into GLP US Income Partners III, a fund established to hold a newly acquired US$1.1 billion logistics portfolio from Dallas-based developer Hillwood.

Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation announced on Friday that the acquisition of the data centre facility in Frankfurt by a unit of a joint venture between Keppel Data Centres Holding (KDCH) and Alpha DC Fund has been completed.

