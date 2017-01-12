Stocks to watch: GLP, ISDN Holdings

THE following companies made announcements before the market opened on Thursday that could affect the trading of their shares:

GLP, the mainboard-listed logistics company said to be in talks on the possible sale of the firm, announced on Thursday that it has extended 3.6 million sq ft of leases with a customer in the US.

It has signed long-term lease extensions with a global appliance company at three US facilities in Columbus, Ohio; Atlanta, Georgia; and Orlando, Florida.

GLP said that its current portfolio in the US comprises 173 million sq ft of modern logistics facilities, and that it is also the largest provider of modern logistics facilities in China, Japan and Brazil.

ISDN Holdings provided an update early on Thursday on the proposed dual primary listing of its shares on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK).

It said that the number of shares has increased from 354.7 million to 394.7 million shares after the allotment and issuance of 40 million offer shares at the offer price of HK$1.25 (S$0.2326) apiece on Thursday pursuant to the offering and SEHK listing.

The offer shares are expected to be listed and quoted on the Singapore Exchange at 9 am on Thursday.

ISDN's shares are expected to begin trading on SEHK on Thursday.