Stocks to watch: Keppel DC Reit, QAF, Sapphire Corp

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 08:49
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Keppel DC Reit: Data centre owner Keppel DC Reit said on Wednesday that it had bought a data centre in Dublin, Ireland, for 66 million euros (S$101.3 million). Distribution per unit (DPU) might increase from 6.14 Singapore cents before the deal to 6.51 cents after, or 6 per cent. Keppel DC Reit last traded at S$1.295.

QAF Limited: QAF Limited said on Wednesday that it plans to retain a controlling interest of at least 51 per cent in the meat business it is planning an initial public offering (IPO) for. The proposed listing's revenue for the first half of 2017 was S$199.8 million, with net profit at S$9.9 million. Based on various assumptions, QAF will recognise a gain of S$8.5 million to its equity after the listing of 49 per cent of its interest. QAF last traded at S$1.205.

Sapphire Corporation Limited: Mainboard-listed Sapphire Corporation has landed a 276 million yuan (S$57 million) rail engineering contract for the second phase of the Beijing Metro's Changping Line. Its wholly owned subsidiary, engineering firm Ranken Railway Construction Group Co, will undertake civil engineering works for part of the Changping Line South Extension. Ranken's order book stands at some 2.8 billion yuan. Sapphire last traded at S$0.295.

