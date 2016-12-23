Stocks to watch: Keppel, GLP, Global Invacom

SHARES of the following companies may be affected by recent events or announcements:

Keppel Corporation said before market opened on Thursday that Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd has been named the preferred bidder by PUB, Singapore's national water agency, to design, build, own and operate Singapore's fourth desalination plant for a concession period of 25 years.

Global Logistic Properties (GLP) said a co-investor has pumped US$32 million into a fund established to hold a newly acquired US$1.1 billion logistics portfolio from Dallas-based developer Hillwood.

Mainboard-listed satellite broadcast solutions maker Global Invacom Group has issued a profit warning for the financial year ending Dec 31 2016.