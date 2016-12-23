You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, GLP, Global Invacom

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 09:06
by
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

39438647 - 12_08_2016 - lmxglp13.jpg
PHOTO: GLP

SHARES of the following companies may be affected by recent events or announcements:

Keppel Corporation said before market opened on Thursday that Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd has been named the preferred bidder by PUB, Singapore's national water agency, to design, build, own and operate Singapore's fourth desalination plant for a concession period of 25 years.

Global Logistic Properties (GLP) said a co-investor has pumped US$32 million into a fund established to hold a newly acquired US$1.1 billion logistics portfolio from Dallas-based developer Hillwood.

Mainboard-listed satellite broadcast solutions maker Global Invacom Group has issued a profit warning for the financial year ending Dec 31 2016.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Serrano CEO declared bankrupt
4 SGD slips; Sibor, SOR higher following Fed hike
5 Singapore releases 5 confirmed sites, 10 reserve sites for sale in 1H 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening