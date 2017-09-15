Stocks to watch: Keppel T&T, Oxley, Vard, Global Yellow Pages

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Limited: Keppel T&T's unit invested US$10 million in data centre startup Nautilus Data Technologies Inc's (Nautilus) Series C preferred stock funding, the company said in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Friday. The investment by Keppel T&T's wholly owned subsidiary Keppel Data Centres on Thursday represents about 24.1 per cent of the total issued shares of Nautilus. Keppel T&T last traded at S$1.54 on Thursday.

Oxley Holdings Limited: Oxley Serangoon Pte Ltd, a joint venture company of Oxley Holdings, has increased its issued and paid-up capital from S$100 to S$4 million. In an SGX filing on Thursday, Oxley Holdings said this was by way of the issue of about four million new ordinary shares at S$1 each to Oxley Holdings (about 1.6 million shares), Lian Beng (Serangoon) Pte Ltd (about 800,000 shares), Unique Invesco Pte Ltd (about 800,000 shares) and Apricot Capital Pte Ltd (about 800,000 shares). Oxley Holdings closed trading at S$0.56 on Thursday.

Vard Holdings Limited: The designer and shipbuilder of specialised vessels has secured a contract to design a cable lay vessel for Kokusai Cable Ship Co Ltd in Japan, the company said in an SGX filing on Thursday. The vessel will be delivered in 2019. Vard Holdings last traded at S$0.24 on Thursday.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Global Yellow Pages Limited (GYP): GYP on Thursday said it has signed a conditional agreement to buy a plot of land in Papakura, New Zealand from Motleon Limited, a company that does land development and subdivision, for NZ$38 million (S$37.3 million). GYP last traded at S$0.15 on Wednesday.