Stocks to watch: Nam Cheong, Keppel, Aztech

Malaysian shipbuilder Nam Cheong said that its subsidiary Nam Cheong International has received a letter of demand from Petra Offshore, a unit of Perdana Petroleum, claiming the refund of a deposit of US$8.4 million under a contract.

Keppel Corporation's property arm Keppel Land and PT Metropolitan Land Tbk (Metland) will jointly develop landed homes in Greater Jakarta.

Independent financial adviser Stirling Coleman Capital on Thursday advised the independent directors of Aztech - the object of a delisting officer - to recommend that their shareholders vote in favour of the delisting resolution.