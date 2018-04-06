You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, FJ Benjamin, Sinjia Land, KTL Global

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 8:53 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

THE following companies saw new developments that could affect trading of their stocks on Friday:

Noble Group: Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX Regco) has voiced its opposition to a part of Noble's restructuring proposal that the market regulator says wrongly links a shareholders' entitlement under an alternative restructuring plan with how they vote for the primary plan. SGX Regco urged Noble's creditors to reconsider that part of the plan, and said it will not hesitate to register its concerns if Noble, a commodities trader, is put under administration.

FJ Benjamin Holdings: Fashion and lifestyle retailer FJ Benjamin's rights cum warrants issue was oversubscribed by 48.6 per cent. The three-for-five rights issue will raise net proceeds of S$7.8 million, while the warrants - issued on the basis of two free warrants for every rights share - could raise another S$27 million gross. The warrants have a strike price of four Singapore cents each and have a three-year exercise period.

Sinjia Land: Sinjia Land, whose businesses include selling customised elastomeric and polymeric components, said its negative working capital widened to S$3.03 million as at end-2017 after taking in adjustments proposed by its independent auditor. That adjustment came after reclassifying S$2.36 million of receivables from current to non-current assets because they are only due in 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

KTL Global: The offshore services company is terminating its lease at 71 Tuas Bay Drive, but will have to pay its landlord S$5.87 million for the move. KTL said that the move reduces a long-term commitment and allows the company to focus on capturing the increased activity in the global offshore oil and gas market. 

Editor's Choice

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

BT_20180406_VIWAHLOON6_3382800.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
SME

French giant Vinci buys majority stake in Singapore engineering firm for S$250m

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
3 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
4 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
5 Tan Chuan-Jin to head Healthway Medical's new advisory board
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nmtrump.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump urges US$100b in new China tariffs, stoking tensions

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Goldilocks lauds SGX Regco opposition to Noble plan, objects to newest directors

Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean's growth can be 'dramatically' affected by headwinds: Heng Swee Keat

Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore to issue MAS policy statement, Q1 GDP data on April 13

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening