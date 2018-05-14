You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, Ezion, Asian Pay Television Trust, Singapore O&G

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 8:50 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Olam International: Commodities trader Olam booked a fiscal first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the company of S$157.97 million, a rise of 9.8 per cent, on the back of an 8.5 per cent bump in the sale of goods and services to S$6.3 billion. Lower net finance costs and taxation helped lift the bottom line. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) fell by 7.7 per cent to S$368.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, from S$398.6 million for the corresponding quarter last year.

Ezion Holdings: Liftboat and offshore assets operator Ezion Holdings' first quarter loss after tax widened to US$46.41 million from a US$12.74 million loss in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 45 per cent to US$37.75 million, while loss per share widened to 2.2 US cents in Q1 FY2018 from 0.7 US cent in Q1 FY2017.

Asian Pay Television Trust: The trust posted unchanged distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.625 Singapore cents for the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2018, to be paid on June 28, 2018. It also reaffirmed distribution guidance of 6.5 Singapore cents per unit for the year ended Dec 31, 2018, unchanged from 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore O&G: Singapore O&G's first-quarter net profit rose 23.7 per cent to S$2.5 million, or 0.52 Singapore cent per share, as both its core businesses and its new paediatrics segment contributed higher sales, the women's and children's clinic operator announced on Monday.

Editor's Choice

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BT_20180514_JQCAROUSELL14_3434596.jpg
May 14, 2018
Technology

Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS

BP_SGconstruct_140518_7.jpg
May 14, 2018
Real Estate

Construction stocks 'look set for change in fortunes'

Most Read

1 China's President Xi Jinping may also travel to Singapore when Trump meets Kim: report
2 Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir
3 Malaysia elections: PM-in-waiting Anwar watches Mahathir swearing in from hospital
4 1MDB bonds take a hit as Najib's ouster puts focus on future
5 Former Genting Singapore VP admits to insider trading
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BP_IndoBomb_140518_15.jpg
May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Family, including 4 children, detonates bombs at 3 Indonesian churches

BP_Ringgit_140518_68.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ringgit drops by most in 18 months after Mahathir's surprise win

May 14, 2018
Real Estate

GIC partners Shanghai's Nova to set up 4.3b yuan rental apartment platform in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening