You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Pavillon Holdings, ISR Capital, mm2 Asia

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 9:03 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Pavillon Holdings Limited: Singapore-listed Pavillon Holdings on Monday said its subsidiary Fengchi Real Estate Sdn Bhd had on Sept 16 entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement for the acquisition of units in a commercial complex and adjoining vacant lands in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, for RM52 million (S$16.7 million). Pavillon said 70 million new shares would be issued as part payment of the purchase price of the properties. Pavillon last traded at S$0.049 on Friday.

ISR Capital Limited: ISR Capital's subsidiary, Infiniti Advantage, has entered into an agreement to invest up to S$2.68 million in Straits Hi-Rel (SHR) in a move to expand into the high reliability (Hi-Rel) engineering services business. The investment will be done in four stages by subscribing for 16,667 shares in SHR, representing an equity stake of 25 per cent on an enlarged basis. ISR Capital closed trading at S$0.006 on Friday.

mm2 Asia Limited: Catalist-listed mm2 Asia completed the acquisition of 13 Lotus Fivestar Cinemas on Friday, bringing the number of screens it owns from 43 to 133. The firm has to fork out RM98 million (S$37.8 million) to Lotus Fivestar Cinemas for the deal. Also, a payment of RM20 million will be subject to profit targets and made in the next two years. mm2 Asia last traded at S$0.50 on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20170918_YCPROPTECH_8_3078401.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Real Estate

Property agents face prospect of tech takeover

BT_20170918_CHBIKE4QYS_3089034.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle

Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Not bound by neat and tidy definition of a foreign player

Most Read

1 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
2 F1 to rev up Singapore's events calendar till 2021
3 Singapore Grand Prix extends Formula 1 until 2021
4 Developers' private-home sales so far this year shoot past 2016's full-year figure
5 SMRT Trains wins tender to run Thomson-East Coast Line
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

sgtrade.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports surge 17% in August

bp_BT_180917_14.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Purpose, value, culture drive corporate governance: UK Financial Reporting Council chair

Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore earmarks S$1.5m to build cybersecurity capability

Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

BlackGold, China Huadian, PLN units to team up on Riau project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening