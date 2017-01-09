You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, Lum Chang

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 08:50
by
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

sembcorp.jpg
PHOTO: SEMBCORP MARINE

THE following companies made announcements before the market opened on Monday that could affect the trading of their shares:

SEMBCORP Marine said that a standstill agreement between its unit Jurong Shipyard and North Atlantic Drilling has been further extended to July 6, 2017. The agreement is for the delivery of a semi-submersible drilling rig, the West Rigel.

Sembcorp said that during the standstill period, North Atlantic Drilling will continue to market the West Rigel for an acceptable drilling contract and Jurong Shipyard will have the right to sell the rig at an acceptable price.

LUM Chang Holdings said that its unit Lum Chang Orion has completed the disposal of interest in two subsidiaries. Lum Chang Orion had on Friday sold 11.4 million shares in Pembridge Palace Holdco (PPHL) to ITC Investment & Technology Group Companies. PPHL, through its unit Pembridge Palace Propco Limited, owns the freehold interest in a London hotel located at 52 to 57 Princes Square.

According to an announcement last month, the sale was for £13.78 million (about S$24.47 million). The transaction was expected to generate a net gain of £2.6 million.

Following the completion of the sale, PPHL and Pembridge Palace Propco Limited are no longer subsidiaries of Lum Chang Orion and Lum Chang Holdings.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening