You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singapore Post, ST Engineering, Vard Holdings, Dasin Retail Trust

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 8:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Singapore Post (SingPost): SingPost swung back into the black for fourth-quarter 2018, booking profit of S$23.95 million in the absence of one-off impairment charges in Q4 of the corresponding period last year. Revenue for Q4 was also up 13.5 per cent to S$367.54 million on growth in e-commerce related activities across its postal and logistics segments, SingPost said. For the full year ended March 31, 2018, SingPost clocked a profit of S$126.4 million on the back of S$1.46 billion in revenue. The board also recommended a final dividend of two Singapore cents per ordinary share.

Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering): Defence and engineering group ST Engineering posted an 18 per cent rise in first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders to S$117.7 million from S$99.9 million the year ago. Earnings per share also climbed 18 per cent to 3.78 Singapore cents, on the back of a 9 per cent bump in revenue to S$1.65 billion.

Vard Holdings: Vard said on Friday that an error in its independent financial adviser's report would not have changed the adviser's opinion, and that there should have been no confusion at its recent shareholders' meeting about whether a delisting vote was taking place.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Dasin Retail Trust: Dasin Retail Trust on Thursday announced higher distribution per unit of 1.83 Singapore cents, up 23 per cent from the previous year, for the three months ended March 31. For Q1, the trust's net property income grew 86 per cent to S$14.9 million, thanks to better operational metrics and contribution from the acquisition of Shiqi Metro Mall in June 2017. The trust clocked an 85 per cent jump in revenue to S$18.5 million.

Editor's Choice

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_110518_10.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
5 Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

BP_SingPost_110518_67.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Absence of impairment charge sends SingPost to S$24m Q4 profit; to pay 2 S cent dividend

BP_Genting Singapore_110518_76.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore up 7.8% on positive results, earnings prospects

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening