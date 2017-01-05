You are here

Stocks to watch: Sino Grandness, Trek 2000

THE following companies made announcements after market close on Wednesday that could affect their shares trading on Thursday:

Sino Grandness Food Industry Group has entered into an agreement with Wechat Food to distribute the company's full range of own-branded products through a mobile Internet platform developed by Wechat Food. The products will include house brands such as Garden Fresh beverage products, Grandness canned food and Hao Tian Yuan snack food.

Technology provider Trek 2000 International has appointed a new chief financial officer. Tan Kuok Keong, 40, assumes the new role at Trek 2000 from Jan 5. He was previously group financial controller at Renewable Energy Asia Group Limited.

