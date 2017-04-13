Stocks to watch: SPH, Soilbuild Reit, a-iTrust, Oxley

THE following stocks made announcements after the market closed on Wednesday that may affect their trading on Thursday:

Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) second-quarter net profit slipped 1.2 per cent to S$53.5 million, dragged down by its media business but cushioned by gains from disposing of investments. It has declared an interim dividend of six Singapore cents per share, one cent lower than the year-ago payout.

Soilbuild Business Space Reit reported a 4.4 per cent drop in distribution per unit to 1.489 Singapore cents in the first quarter to March, from 1.557 Singapore cents a year ago.

Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust) has signed a term sheet with Arshiya for the proposed acquisition of operating warehouses totalling 832,000 square feet near Mumbai for up to a total of S$116 million.

Oxley Holdings' wholly owned subsidiary Oxley MTN has priced its US$200 million notes due 2021 at 6.375 per cent.