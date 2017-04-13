You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: SPH, Soilbuild Reit, a-iTrust, Oxley

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 08:28
by
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

sph.jpg
ST PHOTO

THE following stocks made announcements after the market closed on Wednesday that may affect their trading on Thursday:

Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) second-quarter net profit slipped 1.2 per cent to S$53.5 million, dragged down by its media business but cushioned by gains from disposing of investments. It has declared an interim dividend of six Singapore cents per share, one cent lower than the year-ago payout.

Soilbuild Business Space Reit reported a 4.4 per cent drop in distribution per unit to 1.489 Singapore cents in the first quarter to March, from 1.557 Singapore cents a year ago.

Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust) has signed a term sheet with Arshiya for the proposed acquisition of operating warehouses totalling 832,000 square feet near Mumbai for up to a total of S$116 million.

Oxley Holdings' wholly owned subsidiary Oxley MTN has priced its US$200 million notes due 2021 at 6.375 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening