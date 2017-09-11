Stocks to watch: Tee International, Advancer Global, BRC Asia, HG Metal, Trek 2000

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Tee International Limited; Advancer Global Limited: Real estate and engineering group Tee International has formed a collaboration with Advancer Global, which comprises a maid agency, a cleaning and stewarding services arm and a security services arm. Advancer Global last traded at S$0.29, and Tee International at S$0.205.

BRC Asia Limited; HG Metal Manufacturing Limited: A private company, Esteel Enterprise, is making a mandatory general offer to acquire the shares it does not already own in mainboard-listed steel prefabrication firm BRC Asia at S$0.925 per share. HG Metal Manufacturing, another mainboard-listed steel distributor which holds about 22.62 per cent of BRC Asia, has also signed a conditional agreement to accept the offer for its entire share, subject to shareholders' approval. BRC Asia last traded at S$0.86, and HG Metal Manufacturing at S$0.58.

Trek 2000 International Limited: Thumb-drive maker Trek 2000 will resume trading today, with some of its senior and former management undertaking to observe a moratorium on trading their shares in the company. The counter will commence trading at 9am, Trek said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange.