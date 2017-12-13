You are here

Stocks to watch: ThaiBev, Vibropower, Ley Choon, Jubilee Industries, Datapulse

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 9:00 AM
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Thai Beverage: ThaiBev's indirectly associated company Vietnam Beverage has until Dec 17, to consider whether to place a formal bid for Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp (Sabeco), and until Dec 18 to submit a bidding price for common shares owned by Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade. ThaiBev was one of about a half-dozen foreign companies that expressed an interest in bidding for Sabeco, in a sale that would be valued at more than US$2 billion.

Vibropower Corporation: Vibropower's group financial controller, Koh Beng Chuan, has resigned from his post less than two months since he joined on Oct 17, according to a filing with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Tuesday night. Separately, the firm announced the appointment of chief investment officer Sia Huai Peng, as acting group financial controller.

Ley Choon Group Holdings: Catalist-listed Ley Choon said after Tuesday's trading close that it has won a new contract worth S$19.6 million from the Public Utilities Board (PUB) for the replacement of water mains. The new contract is expected to boost the group's order book value of S$139 million which was announced on Nov 13.

Market voices on:

Jubilee Industries Holdings: Catalist-listed precision manufacturer Jubilee is set to expand its plastic injection mould business by acquiring Honfoong Plastics Industries Pte Ltd. Jubilee will fork out S$3.5 million under the terms of a sales and purchase agreement announced on SGX's website on Tuesday.

Datapulse Technology: Mainboard-listed Datapulse said after Tuesday's trading hours that it has entered into a deal to buy out Malaysia-incorporated hair care manufacturing business, Wayco Manufacturing for S$3.5 million in cash.

