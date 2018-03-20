You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Union Gas, JEP, CapitaLand, Oxley

Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - 8:43 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

BP_CapitaLand_200318_61.jpg
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Union Gas Holdings: It announced late on Monday that it has provided Union Energy Corporation (UEC) with a formal notice that it intends to exercise the call option granted to the company by UEC to acquire its business that supplies liquefied petroleum gas to hawker centres. As part of the call option, UEC will sell the entire issued and paid up capital of U-Gas in a definitive sale and purchase agreement. The value of the U-Gas acquisition is S$9.2 million, and will be paid by S$2.76 million in cash, and an allotment and issue of 24.3 million ordinary shares in the issued and paid-up capital of the company at an issue price of S$0.2647 per share, amounting to S$6.4 million.

JEP Holdings: The company announced late on Monday that Soh Chee Siong, the CEO of subsidiary JEP Precision Engineering, will relinquish his role as executive director effective on March 19. According to a filing with the Singapore Exchange, the rationale behind his departure was due to "personal interest". He was appointed as CEO of JEP Precision Engineering in October 2011. He was first appointed as director of JEP Holdings in January 2014.

CapitaLand and Oxley: CapitaLand Retail has signed an agreement to manage a mall in Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh. The mall is the retail component of The Peak, an upcoming high-end integrated development majority owned by Singapore-based developer Oxley and Cambodian company Worldbridge Land. CapitaLand will oversee asset planning, pre-opening and retail management for the five-storey mall, which has a gross floor area, excluding car park, of about 420,000 square feet, and net lettable area of about 260,000 sq ft.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180320_JQALI20_3357470.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Technology

Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market

BP_Powell_200318_3.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets wait for Jerome Powell to set the tone

BP_Pacific Mansion_200318_6.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
3 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
4 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
5 Hong Kong's richest woman loses half her wealth on stock plunge
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180320_JQALI20_3357470.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Technology

Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market

BP_Powell_200318_3.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets wait for Jerome Powell to set the tone

BP_Noble _200318_73.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Fund managers Prudential, Orbis dispose Noble shares

Mar 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

F J Benjamin sets up advisory board to integrate online and offline retail

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening