You are here

Home > Stocks

Taiwan: Stocks, currency hit 3-week highs

Friday, January 6, 2017 - 11:34

29058946 - 27_08_2013 - TAIWAN DOLLAR.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG NEWS

[TAIPEI] Taiwan stocks were flat on Friday as investors took a pause following a rally to a three-week high in early trade, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) led tech shares higher.

The Taiwan dollar rose to as high as NT$31.856 per US dollar, its strongest since mid-December.

The US dollar wobbled near three-week lows and US bonds were bought back with the 10-year yield at one-month lows, as investors wound back 'Trump trade'.

As of 0240 GMT, the main Taiex index was unchanged at 9,357.73, after hitting its highest level in three weeks earlier in the day.

The electronics subindex rose 0.1 per cent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 per cent.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker and Taiwan's most heavily weighted share, jumped 0.3 per cent.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening