Taiwan: Stocks, currency hit 3-week highs

[TAIPEI] Taiwan stocks were flat on Friday as investors took a pause following a rally to a three-week high in early trade, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) led tech shares higher.

The Taiwan dollar rose to as high as NT$31.856 per US dollar, its strongest since mid-December.

The US dollar wobbled near three-week lows and US bonds were bought back with the 10-year yield at one-month lows, as investors wound back 'Trump trade'.

As of 0240 GMT, the main Taiex index was unchanged at 9,357.73, after hitting its highest level in three weeks earlier in the day.

The electronics subindex rose 0.1 per cent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 per cent.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker and Taiwan's most heavily weighted share, jumped 0.3 per cent.

REUTERS