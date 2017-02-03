You are here

Home > Stocks

Taiwan: Stocks flat after regional peers wilt on China tightening

Friday, February 3, 2017 - 11:46

15703802 - 14_04_2010.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TAIPEI] Taiwan stocks were mostly flat on Friday after early gains were eroded when regional and China markets fell after Beijing unexpectedly hiked short-term rates.

China's central bank surprised financial markets by raising short-term interest rates on the first day back from a long holiday, in a further sign that it is slowly moving to a tighter policy bias as the economy shows signs of steadying.

As of 0313 GMT, the main Taiex index was largely unchanged at 9,433.04, after closing down 0.2 per cent in the previous session.

The index has been trying to regain the key 9,500 level, around a year-and-a-half intraday high that it briefly traded above on Thursday, before profit-taking erased gains.

The electronics subindex fell 0.1 per cent, while the financials subindex was unchanged.

The local dollar continued to strengthen, breaching below the key NT$31.00 level to touch near 19-month intra-session highs against the US dollar.

In late morning trade, the Taiwan dollar firmed NT$0.076 to NT$31.025 per US dollar.

Its strongest level so far against the US dollar on Friday at NT$30.950 puts its gains at levels not seen since early July 2015.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
2 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
3 Massive impairment by Ezra's subsea JV partners clouds its future (Amended)
4 Proposed strata rule changes a nod to governance and transparency
5 NTU, NUS rise in FT's ranking of global MBA programmes
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening