Taiwan: Stocks hit near 3-week high tracking Wall St; flat panel makers up

Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 10:48

taiwanstocks.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TAIPEI] Taiwan stocks rose to an almost three-week high on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street and led by flat panel makers including Innolux Corp.

As of 0226 GMT, the main Taiex index rose 0.4 per cent, to 9,322.10, a level not seen since Dec 16. It hit a two-week intraday high in the prior session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.4 per cent, while the financials subindex gained 0.3 per cent.

Among the most actively traded shares, Taiwan's biggest flat panel makers Innolux and AU Optronics both jumped more than one per cent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed NT$0.161 to NT$32.099 per US dollar.

Asian stocks edged higher on Thursday, underpinned by a firm Wall Street overnight.

REUTERS

