Taiwan: Stocks hit two-week high; HTC jumps

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 11:22

15703802 - 14_04_2010.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TAIPEI] Taiwan stocks on Wednesday hit their highest in more than two weeks, tracking regional bourses, with smartphone manufacturer HTC Corp leading the gains in technology shares.

As of 0254 GMT, the main Taiex index was up 0.2 per cent at 9,287.38. Earlier in the session, it hit a high of 9,296 points, its strongest since Dec 19.

The broader market closed at 9,272.88 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex gained as much as 0.3 per cent, while the financials subindex was unchanged.

Among the most actively traded, HTC jumped as much as 4.4 per cent, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's top contract chip maker, climbed up to 0.3 per cent.

The Taiwan dollar softened NT$0.04 to NT$32.285 per US dollar.

REUTERS

