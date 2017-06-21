You are here

Taiwan: Stocks rally to fresh 17-year highs

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 12:16

taiex.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TAIPEI] Taiwan stocks rose to fresh highs not seen in 17 years on Tuesday, helped by technology shares and tracking gains in overseas markets.

As of 0240 GMT, the main Taiex index rose 0.8 per cent to 10,332.25.

It was the highest level for the main index since it touched 10,328.98 on April 6, 2000.

The index closed 0.9 per cent higher in the previous session.

The milestone comes after regional stocks rallied following a rebound in US hi-tech shares as investors bet on solid growth in the economy and corporate profits globally.

The electronics subindex rose 1.3 per cent.

REUTERS

