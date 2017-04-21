You are here

Home > Stocks

Taiwan: Stocks rise tracking regional markets; all sectors rise

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 11:34

taiex.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TAIWAN] Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, tracking gains in regional markets as investors bet on strong earnings and tax reforms in the United States.

As of 0251 GMT, the main Taiex index was up 0.75 per cent at 9,705.06, after closing down 0.1 per cent on Thursday.

All sectors rose with the semiconductor index up 1.18 per cent and the automobile index 0.77 per cent higher, both seeing the biggest gains.

Among actively traded stocks, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, was up 1.34 per cent.

The electronics subindex was up 0.98 per cent and the financial subindex was 0.61 per cent higher.

The Taiwan dollar strengthened NT$0.061 to stand at NT$30.347 per US dollar.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
2 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
3 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
4 Developers' private home sales soar
5 Q1 car registrations surge 12.1%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening