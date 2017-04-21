Taiwan: Stocks rise tracking regional markets; all sectors rise

[TAIWAN] Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, tracking gains in regional markets as investors bet on strong earnings and tax reforms in the United States.

As of 0251 GMT, the main Taiex index was up 0.75 per cent at 9,705.06, after closing down 0.1 per cent on Thursday.

All sectors rose with the semiconductor index up 1.18 per cent and the automobile index 0.77 per cent higher, both seeing the biggest gains.

Among actively traded stocks, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, was up 1.34 per cent.

The electronics subindex was up 0.98 per cent and the financial subindex was 0.61 per cent higher.

The Taiwan dollar strengthened NT$0.061 to stand at NT$30.347 per US dollar.

REUTERS