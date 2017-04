[Tokyo] Tokyo's benchmark index dropped to its lowest closing level this year on Friday as the the US military's decision to drop a massive bomb in Afghanistan exacerbated geopolitical tensions.

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.49 per cent, or 91.21 points, to end the session at 18,335.63, while the Topix index of all first-section issues fell 0.63 per cent, or 9.24 points, to 1,459.07.

