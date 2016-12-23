You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Markets closed for holiday

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 09:31

40852785 - 12_12_2016 - JAPAN MARKETS.jpg
PHOTO: EPA

[HONG KONG] Japanese financial markets are closed on Friday for a public holiday.

AFP

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Malaysian ringgit dips to weakest level since 1998 Asia financial crisis
4 Changi Airport Terminal 4 to open in second half 2017
5 Asian markets key focus for OCBC in 2017: CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening