Tokyo: Nikkei edges up as US dollar, Wall Street climb

[TOKYO] Japan's Nikkei stock index took its cue from a rebound in US shares and a weaker yen on Tuesday, ending higher and pulling away from its recent five-month lows.

The Nikkei finished up 0.4 per cent at 18,418.59.

The US dollar added 0.2 per cent to 109.08 yen, after plumbing five-month lows on Monday, and Wall Street rebounded overnight. Market focus shifted from tensions in North Korea and Syria to earnings later this week, with the S&P 500 pulling off last week's two-month lows.

Higher rates and the brighter market helped lift Japanese banking and financial shares.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's banks subindex rose 1.0 per cent and the securities subindex added 0.8 per cent.

The broader Topix added 0.4 per cent to 1,471.53, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3 per cent to 13,187.25.

