Tokyo: Nikkei falls to lowest since early December as yen surges

[TOKYO] Japanese stocks fell more than one per cent to their lowest level in over four-months on Wednesday morning as rising geopolitical tensions curbed risk appetite, while exporters dropped after the yen spiked to a five-month high.

The Nikkei 225 share average tumbled 1.3 per cent to 18,504.81 in midmorning trade, the lowest since Dec 7.

The broader Topix also shed 1.3 per cent, to 1,476.35. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.2 per cent to 13,248.36.

