You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei falls to lowest since early December as yen surges

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 09:29

nikkei.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japanese stocks fell more than one per cent to their lowest level in over four-months on Wednesday morning as rising geopolitical tensions curbed risk appetite, while exporters dropped after the yen spiked to a five-month high.

The Nikkei 225 share average tumbled 1.3 per cent to 18,504.81 in midmorning trade, the lowest since Dec 7.

The broader Topix also shed 1.3 per cent, to 1,476.35. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.2 per cent to 13,248.36.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening