You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei falls to more than 1-week low as stronger yen sours mood

Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 14:22

41364008 - 31_01_2017 - JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday to its lowest in more than a week after a stronger yen soured sentiment.

Toyota Motor Corp underperformed after posting weak monthly sales in the United States.

Eyes were also on Japanese domestic corporate earnings, with Mitsubishi Heavy and Mitsubishi Electric falling 4.6 per cent and 4.8 per cent respectively in afternoon trade after their forecasts fell short of market expectations.

The Nikkei fell 1.2 per cent to 18,914.58, the lowest closing level since Jan 24.

The broader Topix shed 1.1 per cent to 1,510.41 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.1 per cent to 13,550.30 points.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
4 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
5 Massive impairment by Ezra's subsea JV partners clouds its future (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening