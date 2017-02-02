Tokyo: Nikkei falls to more than 1-week low as stronger yen sours mood

[TOKYO] Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday to its lowest in more than a week after a stronger yen soured sentiment.

Toyota Motor Corp underperformed after posting weak monthly sales in the United States.

Eyes were also on Japanese domestic corporate earnings, with Mitsubishi Heavy and Mitsubishi Electric falling 4.6 per cent and 4.8 per cent respectively in afternoon trade after their forecasts fell short of market expectations.

The Nikkei fell 1.2 per cent to 18,914.58, the lowest closing level since Jan 24.

The broader Topix shed 1.1 per cent to 1,510.41 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.1 per cent to 13,550.30 points.

REUTERS