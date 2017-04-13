You are here

Tokyo: Nikkei hits 4-month low as yen spikes; exporters, financials hit

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 14:20

[TOKYO] Japanese stocks slumped to fresh four-month lows on Thursday as the yen spiked against the dollar after US President Donald Trump said the US currency was too strong, hitting exporters and financial stocks hard.

The Nikkei 225 share average ended 0.7 per cent lower to 18,426.84, the weakest closing level since Dec 6.

The broader Topix fell 0.8 per cent to 1,468.31 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was down 0.8 per cent to 13,164.58.

