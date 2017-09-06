Tokyo: Nikkei index down for third day on North Korean jitters

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark index fell for a third session Wednesday on lingering worries about the North Korean nuclear crisis, with major Japanese banks and automakers ending in negative territory.
The Nikkei 225 fell 0.14 per cent, or 27.84 points, to end the day at 19,357.97 while the broader Topix index ticked up 0.08 per cent, or 1.29 points, to 1,592.00.
AFP
